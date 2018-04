Two members of the Woodhall Spa Steamers competed at the London Marathon on Sunday.

Nicola Mablethorpe and Sam Willerton both raised charity cash, raising funds in more ways that just pounding 26 miles through the capital in the hottest London Marathon to date.

In addition, they hosted a family quiz night, a charity party night and an afternoon tea.

The duo trained hard for the event.

Nicola ran for the Youth Sports Trust and Sam for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.