Spa tennis club hosts open day

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s summer season will begin with an open day on Sunday, April 15.

The event will begin at 10.30am and run until 4.30pm at Jubilee Park.

There will be free tennis and fun events available for everyone of all ages.

Lil’ Miss Hits (indoor tennis for three-six year olds will be held from 10.30am-11.15am, followed by Red Ball Tennis (four-eight year olds) from 11.30am-noon.

Orange Ball Tennis (eight-10 year olds) runs from 12.15pm-1pm with Green Ball Tennis (10-plus) up next from 1pm-2pm.

The 2pm-3pm slot will be Cardio Tennis, with an Adults Mixed Tennis Tournament (2.30pm-4.30pm) concluding the day’s fun.

In addition there will be a raffle, bouncy castle, refreshments and more.

The first new or existing member to pay their membership for 2018 at the open day will receive a free Woodhall Spa Tennis Club cap.

Subscriptions are: adults £60, juniors £20 and family £120.

Past, present and prospective members are welcome at the open day.

For more information contact Alison Lauder on 07565 107 216.