Six of the best sees Kieran scoop heptathlon silver

Kieran Gillespie recorded six personal bests as he won silver at the English and Northern Heptathlon Championships.

The Wragby athlete’s first major indoor event of the season saw him begin day one in style, clocking a personal best 7.99 seconds in the 60m sprint.

The long jump followed, where a 4.74m effort was not what he wanted at all.

However, he came back magnificently in the shot putt to record a personal best 9.96m.

A personal best-equalling 2.40m in the pole vault saw him end the first day in second place in the Northerns and close to the top 20 in the English Championships.

The 60m high hurdles began day two, where Kieran picked up where he left off the previous day, equalling a personal best of 9.85 seconds.

The penultimate event is the high jump, where Kieran was slightly below par in the event, although 1.59m was solid enough.

He went all out on the final event, the 1,000m, ripping close to four seconds off his previous best time, clocking 3 minutes 7.16 seconds.

This saw him secure second place in the Northern Championships and move up to 17th in the English Championships. His final points tally of 3,222 was also a massive personal best by nearly 300 points.

Last season Kieran finished the summer ranked 22nd in the country, this improvement reflecting how hard he has worked in his first term at university.