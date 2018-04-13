Silvester wanting a repeat performance

Brands Hatch plays host to round two of the 2018 National Superstock 600 championship on Sunday, when Horncastle rider Aaron Silvester will be seeking to emulate his performance in the opening round.

He recorded a 12th place on his debut at Donington Park over Easter after the 20-year-old Lincolnshire rider recently moved up from club racing to the Stock 600 championship.

He exceeded all expectations and was delighted with his 12th place, which netted him four championship points.

The race will take place on the short and technical Indy circuit at the Kent venue where overtaking is a difficult operation so a good grid position will be imperative.

The weather forecast for the area is good with dry conditions and a temperature in the mid-teens which will be a welcome change to Donington Park when it was so cold and wet.

Timetable: Friday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 1.30am; Saturday - qualifying 12.25pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.10am; race (22 laps) 11.35am.