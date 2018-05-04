Silvester eyes Cheshire joy

Horncastle racer Aaron Silvester will travel north to Cheshire for round three of the National Superstock 600 championship that takes place at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

The young rookie has been riding well in the highly-competitive series, scoring a brace of 12th places in his first two outings this season.

He will be anxious to add to his points tally and move into the top 10.

He currently lies 13th in the rider standings on eight points but is only a handful of points away from his goal.

The Lincolnshire rider is very familiar with the fast Oulton Park circuit.

He has ridden there many times in the past with some strong results under his belt from his club racing days and is wanting more.

The timetable is: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 12.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9.30am; 14-lap race 12.35pm.