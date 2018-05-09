Silvester crashes out of Superstock race

Aaron Silvester suffered a massive crash at Oulton Park on Monday in round three of the Superstock 600 championship - resulting in a broken femur which will see him sidelined for around 12 weeks.

The young Horncastle rookie was consistent throughout free practice and qualifying, beginning the race from a fifth-row grid position.

He was running in a strong eighth place when he suffered a huge crash at one of the fastest sections of the course at Britten’s.

He was flung from the bike which shot up into the air and just missed hitting him as it came back to earth before rolling over and over and breaking up.

The safety car was immediately brought onto the circuit to allow the medics to recover Silvester, who was treated at the scene before being placed on a stretcher and transported to the medical centre for assessment.

It was soon discovered he had broken his left femur and he was then transferred to hospital where he was further assessed and kept in to be prepared for an operation on Monday.

He is expected to be transferred to his local hospital later in the week for follow up treatment.

Silvester said: “So, I don’t know what to say.

“Running eighth and felt strong and comfortable, I came round the fast right before Britten’s and just tucked the front on the brakes, and the rest is history.

“The result was a spiral fractured femur which has to be pinned and plated and should be ok in a few months.

“As for the bike, I’m not sure if she will make it out for the rest of the season due to our financial situation.

“Thank you so much to all the medical team at Oulton Park and mid Cheshire hospital, I appreciate all your efforts to help me.

“Apologies to all my team and sponsors, I appreciate all your support.”