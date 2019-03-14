Silvester back on track and ready for Superstock action

After suffering one of the most spectacular crashes of last season, in which he sustained a broken femur, Tattersall rider Aaron Silvester has spent the last eight months fighting to get back to full fitness.

He is now ready to return to race action in the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 600 class, which runs as a support class to the British Superbike championship.

His bike was all but destroyed in the crash at Oulton Park last May but his team, A&J Racing, has invested heavily to provide a competitive machine and many of his existing sponsors have remained with him and will support him again this year.

Although his injury is still not entirely healed the hospital consultant has recently confirmed his fitness to race again.

That was sufficient for Silvester to head to Snetterton for a shakedown test which proved successful and reflected his fire to be on the pace.

Silvester commented: “It has been a really tough few months since the crash but I am lucky to have received massive support from family and friends, and am totally motivated to show everyone that I am still going to be a top ten contender again this year.

“Right from the accident, the BSB ‘family’ stepped in when GB Racing offered parts to rebuild the bike, and that support has been there since which is really humbling.

“I am so appreciative of everyone’s kindness and help.”

Silvester has also changed his job and taken a big step up to move to Rob Boston Racing in Gainsborough, where he will now be working in the British Touring Car Paddock in his day job and continuing his racing career in his spare time.

His new employers are very supportive, quick to see his potential and happy to support his racing plans.

The 21-year-old Lincolnshire rider will continue with some pre-season testing at Donington Park shortly prior to the official BSB test day at Silverstone on March 28, to ensure he is fully prepared for the new season which kicks off at the Northamptonshire track over the Easter weekend.

The series will run over 12 rounds at various high profile circuits throughout the UK.

Round one - Silverstone (April 19-21); Round two - Oulton Park (May 4-6); Round three - Donington Park (May 24-26); Round four - Brands Hatch (June 14-16); Round five - Knockhill (June 28-30); Round six - Snetterton (July 19-21); Round seven - Thruxton (August 2-4); Round eight - Cadwell Park (August 16-18); Round nine and 10 - Oulton Park (September 6-8); Round 11 - Donington Park (October 4-6); Round 12 - Brands Hatch (October 18-20).