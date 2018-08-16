Silvester back in the saddle and ready for Cadwell Park

Tattershall racer Aaron Silvester returned to race action at Cadwell Park last week for a trial run prior to the British Superbike championship in the Superstock 600 class at the weekend.

Silvester suffered a nasty crash at Oulton Park back in May when he broke his femur and has been sidelined ever since.

But he is now eager to get back in the saddle to see if he is fit enough to be competitive.

He needn’t have worried as he completed his two races in second and third place at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit in the Bemsee Club races last weekend.

He said: “Overall, I am pretty happy with this weekend, and was just making sure I could still ride competitively during a race distance.

“I had some brilliant racing and registered a new personal best lap time with a 1 min 33 secs while chasing the leader and pleased I can show a respectable pace after being out for so long.

“Thank you Andrew and Jo, and all of the A&J Racing team for their amazing support this weekend and a huge thank you to all my sponsors for all of your support C&L Fairburn Property Developments, 118 Rescue And Recovery, CHM, Oakwell Management Services, GB Racing Premier Motorcycle Protection, FUCHS Lubricants UK plc, plus all the names on my bike that rode with me this weekend.”

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.40am; Sunday - warm-up 8.55am, 12 lap race 11.15am.