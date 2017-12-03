Silverster set to make a Superstock step up

Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester is set to take the step up from club racing to contest the 2018 National Superstock 600 championship next year.

The Superstock is a support class to the British Superbike championship and runs over many of the top racing circuits throughout the UK.

But prior to that the Lincolnshire rider changed direction and swapped two wheels for four.

His final race weekend of the 2017 was a real eye opener as he made his debut in a BMW Compact Cup race car at Oulton Park, finishing 11th in class, beating many AW Tracksport customers in the process.

Silvester said: “The weekend started well in qualifying with the BMW, setting a good time and beating my initial target by a second with a 2.08.8s lap time, which I was happy with.

“Naturally I wanted to go faster in the race and knocked off another second to a 2.07s before handing over the driving to my teammate for the second stint who kept a good consistent pace and brought us home in 11th in class, 18th overall.

“A huge thank you to Andy Waters for the opportunity to get out on four wheels and massive thanks to Martin Wilson for letting me use his race gear.”

After a quick dash back to Lincolnshire to the Auto 66 meeting at Cadwell, where he was to race the Yamaha R6, he recorded a strong third place in the first race but the meeting was abandoned so he never got out for the second race.

The team was so impressed with his form throughout the 2017 season that the natural thing was to make the step up to national racing.

The stock 600 is a support class to the British Superbike championship on less modified 600cc bikes, a great shop window for the top teams to scout future riders and pits him against some of the best riders in the country.

Silvester said “I am both flattered and elated to be moving up to the premier race series in the UK and can’t wait to get out on the new Yamaha R6 and show what I am capable of; I know it will be hard but having started training already I am determined to give it my all. If anyone would like to advertise on the bike, leathers or helmet please don’t hesitate to get in touch as we hope to be finalising designs very soon.”

The first round of the MCE British Superbike championship is at Donington Park on the weekend of March 31-April 2.