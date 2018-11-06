Seven heaven for hockey club’s victorious men

East League - EML Division 2N

Wisbech Town 2nds 1

Horncastle Men’s 1sts 7

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts got back to winning ways with a 7-1 success at basement boys Wisbech on Saturday.

They started strongly and an early goal from captain Scott, followed by a James Harris deflection, gave the visitors the advantage.

Despite numerous chances for the visitors, Wisbech found a way back in the game just before half time with a scrappy goal following a short corner.

Horncastle started the second half brightly, stepping up a gear, which gave the chance for Jack Cullen to slot in his third of the season.

Soon after, nicely-worked play round the D finished with Harris slipping the ball back to Garcia, who made it 4-1.

Harris missed a big opportunity to extend Horncastle’s lead but soon made up for it with a cracking shot into the top corner.

The visitors began to run away with the game with Man of the match Garcia and Scott both scoring a brace.

Horncastle, who remain unbeaten, were pleased to be back to their winning ways, and look to continue next week at Peterborough.

East League - EML Division 5NW

Horncastle Men’s 2nds 0

Cambridge South 4ths 1

After last week’s weather problems, the Men’s Seconds returned to find far better conditions in the home match against Cambridge South Fourths.

The match started brightly with Horncastle having by far the better run of the game, passing and moving well, especially in the first two thirds of the pitch.

Unfortunately, this didn’t lead to any opportunities in the opposition’s D.

Against the run of play a mistake at the back led to Horncastle conceding a goal, and the first half finished at 1-0.

During the second half Horncastle pushed up the pitch attempting to find an equaliser and a cracking shot from Dick Bee unfortunately found an equally good response from the Cambridge keeper.

And it was the keeper who kept Cambridge ahead, saving a series of shots from the Horncastle forwards to maintain the 1-0 scoreline.

East League - EWL Division 3NW

Ely City 1sts 4

Horncastle Ladies’ 1sts 1

Horncastle Ladies’ Firsts were beaten at Ely.

The home side pushed Horncastle back into their defensive half early on and were awarded a penalty corner.

Ely converted before a deflected effort made it 2-0.

Determined to fight back, the Horncastle side worked hard to move the ball back up the pitch and get the goal they deserved.

Winning a short corner, an excellent strike from Emily Tokelove reduced the arrears.

But the Ely side were not to be beaten as they cleared several attempts.

In a high-energy game, both sides created several goalscoring opportunities throughout the second half.

Ely capitalised on Horncastle pushing on, scoring twice to win 4-1.

On Saturday the Ladies’ Firsts host Wisbech.

The Player of the Match was Bridie Mason.

East League - EWL Division 4NW(N)

Horncastle Ladies’ 2nds 3

Leadenham 1sts 1

The Ladies’ Seconds took on Leadenham following last week’s abandonment.

Within the first few minutes, Laura Neame picked up the ball just before the attacking 25 and drove up using the byline to attack the D, striking the ball past the keeper.

Leadenham fought back and the rest of the half was spent with both teams taking it in turns to attack the opposition.

Captain Annabel Rinfret made some great saves while the Horncastle defence helped to keep their opponents at bay.

Horncastle struck the post seconds into the second half before Leadenham levelled.

But Horncastle were soon back in front, Lauren Bingham slotting past the keeper to make it 2-0.

Leadenham, frustrated with falling behind, attacked hard but great defensive work and clearances from Jenna Deane kept Horncastle comfortably ahead.

Neame found Bingham who made it 3-1 at the second attempt.