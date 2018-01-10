Second-place finish as Kieran collects the PBs

Kieran Gillespie was in form at the English Indoor Heptathlon Northern Championships - returning with a series of personal bests.

The 17-year-old Wragby athlete was in action at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield, and was the youngest competitor in his under 20s section.

The event couldn’t have started better for him as he set personal bests in the first two disciplines, running the 60m sprint in 8.4 seconds and recording 4.90m in the long jump.

He followed this up with season-best scores in the shot putt (908m) and pole vault (2.18m), heading back to the hotel very pleased with his first day’s efforts.

The second day started with the 60m high hurdles, where Kieran ran his second best time ever, recording 10.18 seconds despite being smashed in the face by the athlete in the next lane to him halfway through the race.

The final two events were brilliant as he leapt 1.62m in the high jump for another personal best, then ran the 1,000m 23 seconds faster than ever before, recording 3 mins 10.9 secs.

His overall score was 2,967 - another PB.

In a field of 26 starters, he came 14th in the English Championships and second in the Northern Championships, which is astounding progress.