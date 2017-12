Horncastle runners Robin and Carol Harrison braved to cold to take on the bracing Skegness Santa Run at the weekend.

The charity fundraiser was held over a 5k course, with the entrants dressed up as St Nick.

And with much of the run taking competitors along the seafront, it was certainly a chilly one.

It was organised by Skegness and District Running Club, who hold training nights in Horncastle, as well as Skegness, Spilsby and Boston.

