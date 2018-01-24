Running man Robin is going the distance

Runner Robin Harrison has been out covering at least 5k every day since November... all in the name of charity.

Each and every day the 57-year-old pounds the pavement in a bid to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“My family think I’m crackers,” said Robin, who has covered more than 267 miles since he began his challenge on November 28.

Robin was inspired to run the minimum 3.1-mile distance each day after being invited to join in with Boston Triathlon Club’s A Mile A Day in December challenge.

“I had already ran the last three days in November and I felt, as a runner, that I would try to challenge myself by doing a little further,” he added.

“So on a personal level I decided to try a minimum of 5k per day.

“During December I ran 151 miles in total.

“At the end of December my legs and health still felt reasonably good, so I thought I might just carry on, and in doing so see if I could help out two charities that I am linked with at present.”

Robin - who lives in Horncastle and is vice-chairman of the Skegness and District Running Club - will run the London Landmarks Half Marathon in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society on March 25, and the Liverpool Rock and Roll Marathon in May in dedication of the Air Ambulance appeal, two charities he says are close to his heart.

“I don’t regret starting the running streak and I don’t intend setting myself a finish date, so if I wake up tomorrow and decide enough is enough then I will just finish,” added Robin, who has already put himself through some tough tests to reach this stage.

“If the weather gets really bad or something else unforeseen happens I may do the odd day of just a mile to keep the run going.

“(The other) week I was in a bit of a state cold-wise and actually I was in bed for most of last Thursday, but forced myself up to just go and do my 5k to keep the streak going.

“I think that was the toughest run todate.

“I ran 5k at three minutes past midnight one Sunday to try to beat the heavy rain that was forecast.”

Robin carries out his runs in and around Horncastle, as well as in Spilsby, Boston, Lincoln and Skegness. But he has also incorporated the Greenwich 10k (where he finished second in his age group) and the Great Lines Park Run in Chatham into his schedule.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Robin can do by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-harrison3 or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robin-Harrison1

He will also be hosting two Rock & Roll Prize Bingo Events in aid of his charities at the Bull Hotel on February 7 and March 7.

Donations of prizes for the bingo and raffles are welcome.

Further information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1680085425386570/ and https://www.facebook.com/events/590900424574723/