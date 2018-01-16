Runners take on an ultra marathon

Two runners took on the Country to Capital Ultra Marathon on Saturday.

Abbie Eldred completed the 44 miles of country trails and tow path in 9 hrs 33 mins.

She was back in the UK for this race, after moving to Cyprus as part of her job as a medic in the RAF.

She had previously been stationed at RAF Coningsby.

Emma Marshall-Telfer, from Tattershall, started alongside Abbie.

She said: “I got to checkpoint three at 26.4 miles and made the right decision to finish.

“I’m not upset considering how ill I have been.

“I take it as a victory and the first of my long runs.”

The race started in Wendover and finished at Little Venice, London, via the Grand Union Canal towpath.

The pair compete for Skegness and District Running Club, who hold training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk