Horncastle-area runners enjoyed a sociable day out at the Authorpe 10k fun run on Sunday.

Mareham le Fen’s Brian Darrington completed the 6.2 miles in 45.59, the third Skegness and District RC member home.

Clubmate Samantha Fox (Horncastle) was the second lady from the club over the line in 55.00.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk