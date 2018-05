Horncastle’s Robin Harrison hit the right notes at Liverpool’s Rock and Roll weekend.

He joined fellow Skegness and District Running Club members for a weekend of races.

Robin clocked 25.53 in the 5k event while wife Carol Harrison crossed the finish line in 34.18, the route finishing inside the Echo Arena.

The following day, Robin completed the half marathon in 2:11.20.

Robin, left, is pictured with pals in Liverpool.