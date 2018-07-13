Robin heads over to rival territory

Horncastle’s Robin Harrison was in rival territory when he ran the Manchester 10k on Saturday.

The lifelong Red Devils fan - who previously ran the London Marathon for the Manchester United Foundation - competed in the event which began at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

He clocked a time of 53.48, which pleased him considering the extremely high temperatures on the day.

Robin was representing Skegness and District Running Club.

Clubmate Emma Marshall-Telfer, from Tattershall, was third lady overall at the Spilsby 6-mile race this weekend, clocking (47.01.

Along with Angela Thompson and Leanne Rickett they scooped the ladies’ team prize.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk