Robin closing in on 200th run in a row

Robin Harrison is closing in on 200 days of running.

Back in November the Horncastle resident set himself the target of pounding out a minimum of 5k each day.

And, as he’s not one to give up on a challenge, Robin has refused to quit - today marking day number 191.

Some runs have been in his home town, while other greater distances have been covered at races.

Among the highlights have been a 5k at Leeds Castle, Kent with Dame Kelly Holmes, also taking part in the Ben Smith 401 Marathons in 401 days and Ben Rogers 365 Marathons in 365 days events.

So far, Robin has clocked up more than 1,020 miles on his quest.

That is an average of around five miles per day, much more than the 3.1 miles involved in a 5k run.

Fifty-eight-year-old Robin, a member of Skegness and District Running Club, has since turned his adventure into a charity fundraiser.

To date he has earned more than £1,500 for his chosen charities the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society.

You can sponsor Robin at his Just Giving pages - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robin-Harrison1 and https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-harrison3