Roark treble in 9-0 victory

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Ladies’ Firsts thrashed Haverhill 9-0 in the East League - EWL Division 3NW on Saturday.

Bouncing back from last week’s defeat to Cambridge, Tamsin Roark opening the scoring after just 25 seconds.

Katy Wood (two), Esterhuizen and Roark again made it 5-0 at the break.

Four goals were added after the break, courtesy of Emma Shelbourn (two), Mason and Roark, who completed her hat-trick.

The Player of the Match was Alex Tokelove.

On Saturday the Firsts are away at Ely City Firsts (12.30pm).

The Men’s Firsts saw their winning start to the season ended on Saturday, but they remain unbeaten following their East League - EML Division 2N draw with Cambridge City Fourths.

Jack Cullen opened the scoring with his first goal for Horncastle, only for the visitors to level before the break.

Jack Ashton, Horncastle’s undoubted man of the match, made some vital saves, denying Cambridge from further capitalising on a sustained period of pressure.

At the other end Nick Bennett hit the post late on.

On Saturday the Firsts are away at Wisbech Town Seconds (3.30pm).

The Ladies’ Seconds were 7-0 up at Bourne Deeping Thirds on Saturday when their game was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

They host Leadenham Firsts in East League - EWL Division 4NW(N) action on Saturday (11.30am).

Horncastle’s Men’s Seconds lost 3-0 at March Town Seconds in the East League - EML Division 5NW and host Cambridge South Fourths on Saturday (1.30pm).