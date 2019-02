Horncastle Hockey Club’s four senior sides return to action this Saturday.

The Ladies’s Firsts travel to Wisbech Town Seconds for their East League - EWL Division 3NW fixture (1.45pm).

The Men’s Firsts entertain City of Peterborough Fourths in the East League - EML Division 2N (12.30pm).

The Ladies’s Seconds host Long Sutton (11am) and the Men’s Seconds are home to Spalding Fourths (2pm).