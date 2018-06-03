Reeson birds home first

The loft of D. Reeson has been enjoying success at recent Horncastle Invitation Flying Club races, winning events from both Battle and Maidstone.

Results from Battle: 1 D. Reeson 1273, 2 R. Hayes 1262, 3 and 4 G. Cunningham 1221 and 1184, 5 R. Quibell 1169, 6 D. Reeson 1166, 7 R. Quibell 1155, 8 R. Hayes 1148, 9 and 10 R. Quibell 1119 and 1095.

Results from Maidstone: 1 D. Reeson 1385, 2 R. Hayes 1381, 3 D. Reeson 1377, 4 R. Hayes 1371, 5 R. Quibell 1362, 6 D. Reeson 1357, 7, 8 and 9 R. Quibell 1350, 1348 and 1344.7629, 10 R. Hayes 1344.6538.