Reeson birds home first

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

The loft of D. Reeson has been enjoying success at recent Horncastle Invitation Flying Club races, winning events from both Battle and Maidstone.

Results from Battle: 1 D. Reeson 1273, 2 R. Hayes 1262, 3 and 4 G. Cunningham 1221 and 1184, 5 R. Quibell 1169, 6 D. Reeson 1166, 7 R. Quibell 1155, 8 R. Hayes 1148, 9 and 10 R. Quibell 1119 and 1095.

Results from Maidstone: 1 D. Reeson 1385, 2 R. Hayes 1381, 3 D. Reeson 1377, 4 R. Hayes 1371, 5 R. Quibell 1362, 6 D. Reeson 1357, 7, 8 and 9 R. Quibell 1350, 1348 and 1344.7629, 10 R. Hayes 1344.6538.