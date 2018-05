Bill Taylor has claimed gold at the European Classic Powerlifting Championships.

Competing in the over 60s, 66kg class at Helsingborg, Sweden, the Horncastle Powerlifting Club member squatted 115kg for bronze.

This was followed up by a bench press of 90 kilos, which earned him gold at he defeated the overall section winner, from France.

A 140kg deadlift added another bronze to a successful tally, also finishing third overall.