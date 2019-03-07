Powerlifter Sarah setting sights on Japanese success

Powerlifter Sarah Bouskill is preparing to represent Team GB at the World Bench Press Championships later this year.

The 39-year-old will travel to Japan in May seeking international glory after being crowned a double British champ after stepping up to the Masters category.

“I took up powerlifting as a way of keeping fit and meeting new people,” said Sarah, a former QEGS pupil and member of Horncastle Powerlifting Club.

“I found that I thoroughly enjoyed the sport and excelled, specifically in the bench press.

“Since beginning my training, I have competed at club, divisional and national level, even making a brief appearance on the European and World stage.”

In January Sarah competed in her first-ever British Masters Equipped Bench Press Championships, claiming first place, becoming the British champion and booking her place in the GB squad.

She added her second national title February, winning the British Classic Bench Press Championships, being offered the chance to compete at the European and World Championships later this year.

“Unfortunately, powerlifting is a self-funded sport and as much we must pay for all training, kit, flights, accommodation, transfers and coaching,” Sarah added.

“The opportunity to represent my club, my town, my county and my country on a world stage in Japan would be such an amazing experience, although an expensive one.”

Sarah is currently on the lookout for sponsorship to help her fulfil her dream.

Anyone wishing to help out can visit her GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-me-get-to-represent-team-gb-at-the-worlds?pc=em_db_co2876_v1&rcid=6d98ad1ab2274da7ad9ff783c09167bb