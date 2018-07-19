Powerlifter Franklin strikes Euro gold

The European Masters Powerlifting Championships were held in Pilsen, Czech Republic earlier this month, with two members of Horncastle Powerlifting Club taking part.

Michelle Franklin was competing in the 57kg, over 50 years class. She squatted well to take gold with a 125kg squat.

On the bench a 77.5kg lift saw her finish in second place in that discipline, leaving her needing a big deadlift to win overall. And she didn’t disappoint, producing a big 147.5kg pull for gold in the deadlift and gold overall to secure her first international title.

Club colleague James Brincat-Smith was lifting in the 120 plus over 40’s class.

He squatted 302.5kg for bronze, before finishing fifth in the bench with 217.5kg.

He then nailed a 255kg deadlift to move past an Estonian competitor and take fourth place overall in his first European championships.

Both Horncastle powerlifters can be pleased with their performances at the European championships.