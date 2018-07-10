Pete and Angie in the prizes as Jubilee Park hosts pairs

The East Lindsey District Four Wood Pairs competition was held at Jubilee Park Bowls Club, where a total of 64 players entered.

Each of the 32 pairs played four games of 10 ends using four woods per bowler in pleasant sunshine.

The winners were Jock Mitchell and Waylon Clarke from Ruskington.

The prize money was presented by Jubilee Park chairman Bernie Buck.

The runners-up were Pete and Angie Brown of the host club.

Peter Ord and Mike Walton from Friskney finished in third.

The club was also recently visited by a group of Girl Guides.

In perfect weather conditions the youngsters enjoyed themselves and showed promise as they tried the sport out.