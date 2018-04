Woodhall Spa Tennis Club held their Open Day to mark the start of the summer season.

There was a packed programme of fun coaching for junior members of all ages and a mixed doubles competition for the adults.

Subscriptions for the year were collected by the club treasurer from those who wished to join.

The weather was kind this year and a great day was had by all.

For more information about the club visit www.woodhallspatennisclub.co.uk