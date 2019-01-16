Open day will showcase what town’s indoor bowls club has to offer you

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club are hoping to dispel a few myths as they prepare to hold an open day.

Keen to show the sport is not just for men or the retired, one of the aims at the club is to bring to life the many different things that bowls can offer people, especially women, of all ages.

This includes both the social and competitive aspect of the game, friendship and fun and much more.

The club would also like to hear from groups who may like to visit and see what there is to offer.

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club are busy organising the second of this season’s open days, which will be held on Sunday, January 27 from 10am to 2pm.

Anyone of any age is welcome to come along and visit the Coronation Walk site.

Four qualified coaches will be on hand to take you through your paces.

The club also has a range of new bowls and shoes available to borrow.

This will be followed by four Bowls 4 Fun sessions, held on January 31 (1pm-3pm), February 2 (6.30pm-8.30pm), February 6 (1pm-3pm) and February 10 (10am-noon).