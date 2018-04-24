Open day for Woodhall Spa sports club

The summer season has officially began for Woodhall Spa Tennis Cub, and the club held an open day recently to celebrate the occasion.

There was a packed programme of fun coaching for junior members of all ages, with cardio tennis and a mixed doubles competition for the adults.

A bouncy castle organised by the PTA at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School proved very popular with youngsters.

Those in attendance were given free tea, coffee and cakes.

The open day was also a chance for club chairman, Keith Hillsmith, to present a cheque to a Woodhall Spa woman.

Katie Wright, 25, has muscular dystrophy and has been confined to a wheelchair for the past 10 years.

The donation of £500 will go towards the purchase of an assistance dog for Katie.

A spokesman from Woodhall Spa Tennis Club said: “The dog will be a great companion as well as assisting with tasks to help Katie lead as independent a life as possible.

“Club members look forward to a return visit from Katie when she has found the right dog to match her needs.”

