Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club will host an open day on Sunday, from 10-2pm.

Anyone is welcome to come along, and bring friends and family to try out the game.

Bowls and shoes will be available to borrow and coaches will be on hand to offer advice.

This will be followed by four Bowls 4 Fun Days on the following dates: Thursday, February 1 (1pm–3pm); Saturday, February 3 (6.30pm–8.30pm); Wednesday, February 7 (1pm–3pm); Sunday, February 11 (10am–noon).