Ninth-place points for Philp at Oulton Park

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp were at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Philp completed his two races in the British Supersport championship in 11th and ninth, while Aaron Clarke was unlucky to crash out of second place when going for the race lead in round three of the National Superstock 600 championship.

East Kirkby rider Philp completed his qualifying in 12th place overall (11th in his class) and began the shorter sprint race from a fifth-row grid position.

He got a good start and maintained 11th place for the first 10 of 12 laps when he moved up to 10th, but on the final lap he was passed by Bradley Perie and crossed the finish line 11th place.

Starting the Feature race from the fifth row, Philp got a good start and was up to 12th on the first lap. He progressed to 11th one lap later and then made up another place to 10th on lap five of 16.

He briefly held ninth for a lap until beaten back a place once more by Perie, but on lap 11 Ryan Dixon retired which elevated him back to ninth place.

He continued to circulate in ninth position through the remaining six laps to secure a further seven championship points, which bring his total to 32 and place him 11th in the rider standings after three rounds.

Philp now has a six week break from racing as the series makes way for the World Superbike round at Donington Park, plus the two big road racing events, the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT festival.

Philp will return to action at Snetterton on June 17 for round four of the British Supersport championship.

Meanwhile Clarke, from Kirton, was having a really good weekend and was never out of the top five during free practice.

He went on to compete his qualifying in fourth place to start his race from the second row, directly behind pole.

As the lights went out, Clarke got away to a good start moving straight up into third place. On lap three he passed Kevin Keyes to move into second place behind race leader Ryan Vickers.

His progress was halted for a couple of laps as the safety car came out for a crash involving fellow Lincolnshire rider Aaron Silvester.

Once the car left the track the race was back on and Clarke got a good restart, moving up to within seven hundredths of seconds of the leader.

But it all went wrong on lap seven when Clarke slid off unhurt at Shell Oils while challenging for the lead.

He said: “I was really close to Vickers and looking to make a pass eventually but missed a gear at Shell and ran wide before going down. I am gutted as I was on for a podium at least.

“But that’s racing and no damage done to the bike or myself so we live to fight another day.”

Clarke will be in action at the end of the month when the next round is one of the support races at the World Superbike round at Donington Park on May 27.