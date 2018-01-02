New PB for Jim

Jim Gillespie ended 2017 with victory at the Nene Valley Harriers New Year Throws Pentathlon.

The Wragby throws expert made sure the day was twice as nice as he recorded a personal best score.

At Peterborough on Saturday he started very well with a hammer throw of 25.78m, which was considerably further than he has thrown so far this winter.

That was followed up by an 8.00m shot putt.

The next event was the discus and a 23.96m throw propelled Jim into first place in the competition, which was consolidated with a good javelin throw in the fourth event.

The final event was the heavy hammer, his best event.

A 9.51m effort saw Jim win the pentathlon and secure a personal best score of 2034, a nice early New Year gift.

This weekend Jim’s son Kieran is taking part in the National Indoor Heptathlon Championships at Sheffield.