Narrow Denny Plate defeat

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club narrowly lost to a very strong Scunthorpe side in the national Denny Plate event.

They lost on two rinks and drew on the other two and lost on the aggregate by seven shots - missing out 70-77.

Rink scores: P. Bark lost 13-23, G. Lancaster won 20-15, K. Taplin lost 13-29, T. Nunn won 24-10.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Women’s Bowling Association Trudy Bates match at Lincoln, Horncastle lost 14-2.

They lost on four rinks and won on the other one for a shots total of 144-84 in the hosts’ favour.

Rink scores: M. Johnson 10-29, J. Moody 17-27, O. Wells 22-23, Jean Hoyles 7-41, P. Fixter 28-24.

Against a strong Louth side in the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Mixed League, Horncastle were beaten 18-0.

They lost on all five rinks and the total shots scored were 129-68 to the hosts.

Rink scores. J. Moody lost 12-22, D. Wells lost 15-28, K. Jackman lost 15-28, G. Lancaster lost 9-28, P. Smith lost 17-23.

The game of bowls is for people of all ages and on Sunday Horncastle IBC will host the Lincolnshire under 18s singles preliminary rounds.

Spectators are welcome to visit the club.