Narrow defeat for Firsts

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at East League - EML Division 2N rivals Cambridge University Thirds.

Horncastle headed into their penultimate game of the season full of hope and the game started quickly on Saturday, with Cambridge having most of the ball but struggling to break through the away side’s resolute defence.

The game continued in a similar vain for the duration of the first half, both teams having half chances but the defences on top, despite Cambridge hitting the post.

The second half saw Horncastle, with the wind behind them, playing excellent hockey, working as a team and putting Cambridge under pressure.

Good chances came fell to Dave Seymour, Tom White and captain Rob Scott, but none were converted.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams having chances before a silly challenge from James Harris earned him a green card.

With 10 minutes left Cambridge got the breakthrough with a mistrapped ball from Horncastle.

The Cambridge player got a nick on it and the ball rolled tantalisingly past Jack Ashton for the only goal.

With other results going in Horncastle’s favour there is still a chance of promotion with them hosting Cambridge City Vets in the season’s finale.

In the East League - EWL Division 3NW Horncastle Ladies’s Firsts left Royston Firsts with a 3-0 win.

Horncastle Men’s Seconds drew 1-1 at home to Leadenham Seconds in the East League - EML Division 5NW.

Horncastle Ladies’s Seconds secured a 3-1 home win against Spilsby Firsts in the East League - EWL Division 4NW(N).

Carly Neame, Jess Wood and Harriet Wilkinson scored the vital goals.