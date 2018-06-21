More wins than losses for Park bowlers

There was a mixed bag of results of Jubilee Park bowlers in May

Results were:

Woodhall and District Bowls League

May 9 - Jubilee Park B beat Woodhall Woodeckers 61 shots to 32 (Jubilee Park 6 points, Woodpeckers 2 points)

May 16 - Jubilee Park B beat Mareham at home 73-53 (Jubilee Park 4 points, Mareham 4 points)

May 23 - Jubilee Park B lost away to Horncastle 5-49 (Jubilee Park 2 points, Horncastle 4points)

May 30 - Jubilee Park B beat Jubilee Park A 56-40 (Jubilee Park B 4 points, Jubilee park A 2 points.

Boston 2 Wood League Division Two

May 1 - Jubilee Park lost at home to Friskney 85-66 (Jubilee Park 2 points, Friskney 10 points)

May 8 - Away to Wigtoft Jubilee Park lost 94-54 (Jubilee Park one point, Wigtoft 11 points)

May 15 - Jubilee Park beat Forbes Road at home 79-56 (Jubilee Park 8 points, Forbes Road 4 points)

May 22 - Jubilee Park lost away to Frieston 76-39 (Jubilee Park 3 points, Frieston 9 points)

Boston 3 Wood League Division Two

May 14 - Jubilee Park beat Wrangle at home (Jubilee Park 8 points, Wrangle 4 points)

May 21 - Away to Wigtoft Jubilee Park lost on all rinks (Jubilee Park 0 Points, Wigtoft 12 points)

Coningsby League

May 4 - Jubilee Park A beat Good Fellowship at home 6-2, aggregate 65-44.

May 11 - At home to Sleaford Road Jubilee Park A won 8-2, aggregate 70-50

May 18 - Away to Burton House, Jubilee Park A won 6-2, aggregate 61-43

May 25 - Jubilee Park A beat Billinghay at home 8-0 aggregate 77-32

Coningsby League

May 4 - Jubilee Park B beat Bicker 6-2, aggregate 54-49

May 11 - Away to Horncastle Jubilee Park B lost 8-0, aggregae 63-43

May 18 - Jubilee Park B beat Mareham Ladies at home 6-2, aggregate 59-42

May 25 - Jubilee Park B beat BBC 8-0, aggregate 62-38