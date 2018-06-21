More wins than losses for Park bowlers

There was a mixed bag of results of Jubilee Park bowlers in May
Results were:
Woodhall and District Bowls League
May 9 - Jubilee Park B beat Woodhall Woodeckers 61 shots to 32 (Jubilee Park 6 points, Woodpeckers 2 points)
May 16 - Jubilee Park B beat Mareham at home 73-53 (Jubilee Park 4 points, Mareham 4 points)
May 23 - Jubilee Park B lost away to Horncastle 5-49 (Jubilee Park 2 points, Horncastle 4points)
May 30 - Jubilee Park B beat Jubilee Park A 56-40 (Jubilee Park B 4 points, Jubilee park A 2 points.
Boston 2 Wood League Division Two
May 1 - Jubilee Park lost at home to Friskney 85-66 (Jubilee Park 2 points, Friskney 10 points)
May 8 - Away to Wigtoft Jubilee Park lost 94-54 (Jubilee Park one point, Wigtoft 11 points)
May 15 - Jubilee Park beat Forbes Road at home 79-56 (Jubilee Park 8 points, Forbes Road 4 points)
May 22 - Jubilee Park lost away to Frieston 76-39 (Jubilee Park 3 points, Frieston 9 points)
Boston 3 Wood League Division Two
May 14 - Jubilee Park beat Wrangle at home (Jubilee Park 8 points, Wrangle 4 points)
May 21 - Away to Wigtoft Jubilee Park lost on all rinks (Jubilee Park 0 Points, Wigtoft 12 points)
Coningsby League
May 4 - Jubilee Park A beat Good Fellowship at home 6-2, aggregate 65-44.
May 11 - At home to Sleaford Road Jubilee Park A won 8-2, aggregate 70-50
May 18 - Away to Burton House, Jubilee Park A won 6-2, aggregate 61-43
May 25 - Jubilee Park A beat Billinghay at home 8-0 aggregate 77-32
Coningsby League
May 4 - Jubilee Park B beat Bicker 6-2, aggregate 54-49
May 11 - Away to Horncastle Jubilee Park B lost 8-0, aggregae 63-43
May 18 - Jubilee Park B beat Mareham Ladies at home 6-2, aggregate 59-42
May 25 - Jubilee Park B beat BBC 8-0, aggregate 62-38