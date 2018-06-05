Modern golf experience  is launched

Golf Horncastle was officially launched at Horncastle Golf Club on Friday - promising an incredible and modern golf experience.

Golf Horncastle has redesigned the West Ashby course to offer golfers seven different course, 126 different length holes and made shooting par accessible for all.

Professional Stu Warren said: “We want golfers to walk off the 18th with a huge smile on their face, having had many fist pumping, dopamine flooding experiences.

“Tricky dog legs, tight shots through trees and leg shakers over water make a round at Golf Horncastle challenging and fun.

“The totally unique redesign enables golfers the opportunity to experience golf in three ways.

“Firstly, they can select a course suited precisely to their driving distance, making par a possibility.

“Secondly, they can specialise on a course to strengthen a certain area of their game, and finally they can design their own course, mixing and matching 18 of our 126 holes.”

The redesign extends through the club, including three great green fee options, a loyalty card and membership.

The club prides itself on being family friendly and having unique tee blocks for parents and kids.

A beginners’ golf group will start at Horncastle Golf Club on Sunday (June 10).

The six-week class teaches five different shots to help starters navigate the golf course and equipment is supplied.

The course, which begins at 10.30am, is ideal for beginners and those who have recently started.

To book a place contact Stu on 07853 11 195.