Horncastle Runner Robin Harrison took on the Manchester Marathon at the weekend.

He finished in a time of 4:32.33 as he closes in on his target of 525 days of continuous running.

Robin is close to day 500 of running at least 5k per day as he raises funds for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, and he is targeting a few more marathons in this space of time.

Robin runs for Skegness and District RC.