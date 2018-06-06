Lintin celebrates eighth place at Isle of Man TT

Bardney road racer Ivan Lintin rode to a fine eighth place in the opening Superbike race of the Isle of Man TT festival on Saturday on the Dafabet Devitt Racing Kawasaki.

The Lincolnshire rider had been there or thereabouts throughout practice week, being ninth fastest in the Superbike class, seventh in Supersport, 13th in Superstock and topping the leaderboard on Saturday’s practice in the Lightweight class.

Having won the Lightweight class on two previous occasions Lintin is one of the favourites to take the win once again this year.

As the six-lap Superbike race got underway, Lintin made progress on time and was running in 12th place when the riders came in for the first pit stop at the end of lap two.

He was up to seventh two laps later but, on the final lap, he was overhauled by Martin Jessopp on the run down the mountain and crossed the finish line in eighth position to record his personal best average lap speed of 128.672mph around the 37.73 mile mountain road course.

He said: “Well what a start our TT.

“New personal best lap of 128.6mph and finished eighth.

“The Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki never missed a beat and the team worked hard at the pit stops to get me back out there so quickly after refueling.”

In Monday’s four-lap Supersport race Lintin claimed 10th.

He added ninth-place in the Superstock race, also run over four laps, later that day.

Today (Wednesday) Lintin will contest a second Supersport race at 10.45am plus the four lap Lightweight race at 2.10pm.

On Friday he is out on the Superbike again in the feature race, the Senior TT over six grueling laps of the course at 12.45pm.