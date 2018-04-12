Lifetime best putt

Jim and Kieran Gillespie enjoyed a productive day at Loughborough when they competed in the opening summer athletics meeting of the year.

The father and son returned to Wragby on Sunday with plenty of encouraging signs for the upcoming campaign.

Kieran started with the discus, throwing his third-best throw ever of 24.47m.

He followed that up with a lifetime-best shot putt of 9.45m and ended the day with a solid 400m, clocking 59.5 seconds.

“These are very good early season performances, especially as we haven’t even begun doing any speed work,” said dad Jim, who is also Kieran’s coach.

“This means the 400m will come down substantially when we get going with the real fast work starting in July.

“He has a long season ahead of him and needs to be running at his best in August and September, when the National Schools Decathlon Championships are held; so the speed work can wait.”

Jim threw 24.99m in the hammer, 25.32m in the discus and 8.28m in the shot.

The discus and shot performances were his second best efforts outdoors this year.