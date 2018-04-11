Landmark success

Horncastle’s Robin Harrison ran his first sub-two-hour half marathon as he competed in the inaugural London Landmarks race event.

The Skegness and District RC runner clocked a great time of 01:57:36, which was also day 118 of his challenge to run a minimum of 5k every day.

Robin managed a fantastic PB, knocking 10 minutes off his previous time on a route which takes in some of the capital’s most famous sights.

He also added to his total fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society, which now stands at £717.50.