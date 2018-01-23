Ladies are set for county pairs final

A number of Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club ladies have won through to represent the club in the county’s quarter and semi-final stages.

In the Ladies’ Singles, M. Johnson will compete at Grantham on February 25.

She will partner O. Wells in the Ladies’ Pairs at Sleaford on January 21.

In the Ladies’ Triples, M. Johnson, J. Moody and O. Wells will feature at Boston on February 4, while they will be joined by J. Taplin for the Ladies’ Rinks on March 18 at Lincoln.

The quarter and semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Women’s Bowling Association National Competition were held at Dunholme.

In the Ladies’ Pairs, Jayne Taplin and Margaret Walmsley beat Sue Hoyles and Sandra Tebbs of Boston in the quarter-finals and Gloria Davies and Sheila Pratt of Sleaford in the semis.

The final will be held at Louth IBC on March 11, where they will play Barbara Heath and Janet Wright of Dunholme.

The Lincolnshire Bowling Association’s Men’s Pairs saw Tracy Nunn and Keith Jackman beat Grantham’s Jason Lewis and Tony Summer 26-3 in the quarter-finals.

They were beaten by Ryan Jackson and Kevin Rands of Lincoln 15-16 after an extra end in the semis.

Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club’s LIBA Over 60s team played Dunholme away - losing 16-2.

Horncastle scored 75 shots to Dunholme’s 100.

Rink scores: N. Burton won 22-15; G. Lancaster lost 18-20; D. Wells lost 10-22; J. Hoyles lost 14-24; D. Ladlow lost 11-19.

There was a win for Horncastle in their latest friendly game against Humberside Patrons.

Horncastle won on three rinks and lost on two, scoring 97 shots to 85.

Rink scores: D. Benson won 25-18; J. Rapley lost 11-17; K. Argent lost 15-23; D. Pill won 23-12; P. Fixter won 23-15.

The Horncastle LIBA Mixed League team met Louth at home.

Having lost in the away leg, Horncastle fought hard to eventually win 14-4, with Horncastle taking 115 shots to Louth’s 100.

They won on three rinks and lost on two and won the aggregate by 15 shots.

Rink scores: J. Scholey won 28-14; G. Lancaster won 38-14; M. Walmsley won 24-16; D. Wells lost 13-28; T. Tasker lost 12-28.

The club hosted the quarter and semi-finals of the Mixed Rinks EBF.

Margaret Walsmsley, Tracy Nunn and Keith Jackman represented the club but were narrowly defeated in the first round.

On Sunday the second club open day will take place at the bowls club from 10-2pm.

Anyone is welcome to come along, and bring friends and family to try out the game.

Bowls and shoes will be available to borrow and coaches will be on hand to offer advice.

This will be followed by four Bowls 4 Fun Days on the following dates: Thursday, February 1 (1pm–3pm); Saturday, February 3 (6.30pm–8.30pm); Wednesday, February 7 (1pm–3pm); Sunday, February 11 (10am–noon).