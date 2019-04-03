Jim Keeps promise to beat national record

Jim Gillespie kept his promise after beating his own national record at the weekend.

The Wragby athlete missed out on his Irish Heavy Throws Triathlon record by one point in January, vowing to return to Swindon in March to break it.

And true to his word, he did just that at the weekend.

On a beautiful day for athletics, Gillespie started proceedings with a season’s best in the hammer, throwing 27.29m.

This was followed up with an outdoor season’s best of 8.99m in the shot putt.

The final event was the heavyweight hammer.

A throw of 8.64m was enough to improve the record by 33 points, scoringa total of 1451.

“I have to be honest and say that there is still room to improve that score because the heavyweight hammer distance is below par for me,” Gillespie said.

“Next winter, when these events are held, could well see further improvement.”

Gillespie’s record saw him end the winter throws events in style as he looks to the start of the summer season at Loughborough, beginning this weekend.