‘It’s been a good year,’ says TT ace Lintin

Despite a couple of non finishes, Bardney road racer Ivan Lintin was happy with his performance at the Isle of Man TT festival last week.

He started the week well with a fine eighth place in the six-lap Superbike race on the opening day of racing (Saturday, June 2), recording a new personal best lap of 128.672mph.

On Monday he was 10th in the first of two four-lap Supersport races.

Later in the day he finished ninth in the four-lap Superstock race, elevating his personal best lap up to a time of 129.183.

He was again 10th in the Supersport race on Wednesday before taking to the track for his main event of the week, the four-lap Lightweight race -which he has won twice in the past.

Lintin was odds-on favourite for the win this time.

As he set off down Glencrutchery Road on his first lap he was registered in second place at the first checkpoint of Glen Helen, but a few minutes later at Ballaugh he was in the lead.

He maintained his position, extending the lead to 9.6 seconds at The Cronk on lap two before retiring at Bedstead within touching distance of the pits where he was due to refuel ahead of the final two laps.

He had hoped for better things in the Senior TT on Friday, but it didn’t quite go to plan for Lintin. He only got as far as Ballacraine on the first lap before pulling in to retire just a few miles down the road.

He explained: “I smashed the belly pan off the bike going through Bray Hill on the first lap and had to retire it at Ballacraine.

“We had a great Supersport race with another top 10 and another personal best lap of 124.9mph. Then in the Lightweight I had a plan and it was working perfectly until the motor gave up on lap two.

“I broke the lap record from a standing start and was increasing my lead before it stopped. But that’s racing.

“We had a fantastic TT. I achieved personal best times in every class and recorded four top 10 results and a couple of non finishes.

“I am happy with that. It’s been a good year.”

Lintin returned home with a clutch of trophies to add to his collection and is hoping to make an appearance at a couple of British Superbike meetings later in the year, as well as competing at the Southern 100 and Classic races on the Isle of Man, plus the Ulster GP in Ireland in August