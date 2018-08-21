Injury returns to frustrate Silvester at Cadwell Park

Aaron Silvester’s return to racing following his accident at Oulton Park back in May didn’t go as well as he had hoped.

In a disjointed race with two red flag situations the Tattershall rider was only able to secure a 17th place finish to the eventual five-lap affair.

The weekend began well with Silvester completing his free practice and qualifying within the top 12, but he did find the strain on his leg which suffered a spiral fracture in May was beginning to cause him some pain.

As the race got underway he was running in a strong 11th place when the action was halted because of a crash.

At the restart they only managed two laps before once again the red flag stopped the race with Silvester again in 11th place.

This time the re-start was put back an hour to allow for the Superstock 1000 race to get away on time and, by the time Silvester got back to action, it was obvious he was struggling.

With it only being a five-lap dash to the flag he was able to complete the race but outside the points in 17th place.

He said: “After a positive two days at Cadwell it just wasn’t meant to be on race day, and now I’m back on crutches and in considerable pain from my leg.

“After feeling strong in morning warm-up I was looking forward to the race and felt good. I got away to a decent start and set my second fastest lap of the weekend on the first flying lap.

“It was set to be a good fast race until I had a huge moment coming over the mountain which flicked and twisted my bad leg and caused me a huge amount of pain.

“I was running in 11th and the adrenalin was helping me manage the pain.

“Still lapping at a reasonable pace, I was looking to bring it home in the points until the race was red flagged. I sat down in pit lane feeling the pain but the medic passed me fit to ride again, so we went for the re-start.

“Whilst running in 12th our race was red flagged again and postponed until after the Stock 1000 race.

“I sat out waiting for the race taking painkillers but it felt worse and worse, I wanted to get back out and after a poor start I was dropping places.

“I couldn’t concentrate due to the pain and couldn’t use my left leg at all.”

Silvester will have three weeks to try to get back to fitness before the next round at Silverstone on September 7-9.