Indoor bowlers are tasting success

Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club’s Ladies’ team are enjoying success in the EIBA National Championships.

In the county stage they have booked their place in the quarter and semi-final rounds.

In the Ladies’ Pairs, Mary Johnson and Olive Wells fought hard to win through to the Area 4 final, to be held at Grantham on Monday.

They will play Anne Patten and Jayne Croxall from South Forest.

In the Ladies’ Rinks, Mary Johnson, Jayne Taplin, Judith Moody and Olive Wells are through to the Area 4 final at Grantham on March 4, where they will face S. Smart, E. Griffin, J. Lee and P. Cutts from Nottingham.

On Saturday Horncastle drew their latest friendly game against Tattershall’s Castle Bowls Club.

Horncastle won on two rinks, lost two and drew one, with an overall shots score of 72-72.

Rink Scores: K. Argent lost 11-16; J. Rapley drew 16-16; N. Dallas lost 16-19; P. Fixter won 16-9; D. Pill won 13-12.

On Sunday the Horncastle LIBA Mixed League team met a strong Scunthorpe side at home.

What was an initially close-fought contest saw the home team go on to win convincingly, succeeding on all five rinks and taking the aggregate by 148 shots to 83.

Rink scores: J. Scholey 26-17; T. Nunn 33-16; O. Wells 34-13; D. Wells 24-17; G. Lancaster 31-20.

The Horncastle LIBA Men’s League team narrowly lost away at Boston.

In a very close match the home side took the aggregate by 88 shots to 86.

Horncastle won on three rinks, drew on one and lost on one but Boston won by 11 points to 7.

Rink scores: K. Taplin won 20-16; J. Scholey lost 11-23; J. Bontoft drew 19-19; D. Ladlow won 18-17; C. Elliott won 18-13.

On home soil last Saturday, the men came up against a strong Grantham side.

The match was closely fought with Horncastle eventually losing in the last two ends by 100 shots to 108.

Horncastle won on one rink and lost on four as Grantham won by 16 points to 2.

Rink scores: J. Bontoft 17-26; D. Ladlow 25-27; J. Scholey 26-15; C. Starsmeare 17-23; W. Walmsley 15-17.

The ladies’ Trudy Bates team went away to Scunthorpe on Thursday, where the lost by 104 shots to 76.

They won on one rink and lost on four.

Scunthorpe won by 14 points to 2.

Rink scores: O. Wells 16-25; M. Johnson 14-21; T. Scholey 24-21; S. Grimwood 9-17; Jean Hoyles 13-20.