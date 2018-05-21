Horsington Snooker aces collect their trophies

Keith Logan was named most improved player.
Keith Logan was named most improved player.

The Horsington and District Snooker League held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Red Triangle beat North Kyme Conservatives 4-1 in the Maltby Shield, held at Blankney Golf Club.

Doubles winners Nigel Salmon and Stephen Burdett.

Doubles winners Nigel Salmon and Stephen Burdett.

The Pete South final was won by Horncastle Farmers Club A, beating the Farmers Club B 4-2 at their home venue.

Con Club A and Farmers Club B met at Horsington Snooker Club in the Reg Ives final, Con Club winning 5-1.

The Senior Individuals final saw Nigel Salmon beat C. Lee 3-2 at the Woodhall Spa Conservative Club, while the Division Two Individuals final, hosted by Horsington Snooker Club, was won by R. Wright.

He beat B. Beebee 3-2.

Dick Needham won the Over 60s Individual final.

Dick Needham won the Over 60s Individual final.

R. Needham won the Over 60s Individual final at Horncastle Farmers Club, beating A. Boyd 3-0.

The Ken Hawkins Pairs was won by N. Salmon and S. Burnett, who beat D. Rose and P. reeve 3-1 at Horncastle Farmers Club.

The Billiards final saw Salmon complete his treble, beating Triston Fussey 1-0 at North Kyme.

Division One winners Con Club A.

Division One winners Con Club A.

Billiards winner Nigel Salmon (left) with runner-up Triston Fussey

Billiards winner Nigel Salmon (left) with runner-up Triston Fussey

Woodhalll Spitfires won Division Two.

Woodhalll Spitfires won Division Two.

Red Triangle won the Maltby Shield

Red Triangle won the Maltby Shield