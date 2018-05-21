Horsington Snooker aces collect their trophies

The Horsington and District Snooker League held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Red Triangle beat North Kyme Conservatives 4-1 in the Maltby Shield, held at Blankney Golf Club.

Doubles winners Nigel Salmon and Stephen Burdett.

The Pete South final was won by Horncastle Farmers Club A, beating the Farmers Club B 4-2 at their home venue.

Con Club A and Farmers Club B met at Horsington Snooker Club in the Reg Ives final, Con Club winning 5-1.

The Senior Individuals final saw Nigel Salmon beat C. Lee 3-2 at the Woodhall Spa Conservative Club, while the Division Two Individuals final, hosted by Horsington Snooker Club, was won by R. Wright.

He beat B. Beebee 3-2.

R. Needham won the Over 60s Individual final at Horncastle Farmers Club, beating A. Boyd 3-0.

The Ken Hawkins Pairs was won by N. Salmon and S. Burnett, who beat D. Rose and P. reeve 3-1 at Horncastle Farmers Club.

The Billiards final saw Salmon complete his treble, beating Triston Fussey 1-0 at North Kyme.

Division One winners Con Club A.

Billiards winner Nigel Salmon (left) with runner-up Triston Fussey

Woodhalll Spitfires won Division Two.