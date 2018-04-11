Horncastle ladies aid county’s national title

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club’s Mary Johnson and Olive Wells were part of the Lincolnshire team who were crowned national champions after winning the Atherley Trophy at Melton Mowbray.

The team defeated 2013 champions Dorset 126-101 to claim the English Indoor Bowls Association’s inter-county title for the eighth time in 28 years.

The winners stamped their authority at the eastern end of the Melton arena, where the rinks skipped by Gloria Haney, Tomlin and Jill Edson piled up 83 shots and conceded only 37 over the 21 ends.

At the other end, the Dorset quartets skipped by Sue Dadson, Joan Halliwell and Lyn Howard salvaged some pride with three winning cards and a shots credit of 21 shots.

Olive was part of the Lincolnshire’s team which lifted the Atherley Trophy for the first time in 1993.

Results: Jenna Earl, Sheila Plaskitt, Louise Catchpole, Penny Strong 14, Jean Arnaud, Ngaio Mapes, Julie Leake, Joan Halliwell 22; Mary Johnson, Jean Thompson, Di Wilson-Rogers, Olive Wells 13, Julie Hudson, Liz Messer, Jenny Osborne, Sue Dadson 22; Gloria Davies, Betty Deaton, Lesley Holmes, Lyn Mountain 16, Kath Desmond, Margaret Hooper, Margaret Crawford, Lyn Howard 20; Lauren Finbow, Sylvia Wade, Jane Saunders, Gloria Haney 29, Pamela Daters, Pat Cornick, Sandie Smith, Barbara Lacey 11; Sue Hoyles, Val Bowker, Ruby Hill, Chelsea Tomlin 31, Sue Maggs, Di Lunn, Pam Lawford, Janet Emerson 9; Pat Thompson, Jean Morris, Rhoda Wing, Jill Edson 23, Sally Williams, Sue Pinnell, Jill Evans, Penny Cresswell 17.

Horncastle’s Phil Boulton, Keith Jackman and Paul Bark lost 21-15 in the semi-final of the LIBA County Men’s Triples.

They were beaten by Lincoln’s Ryan Jackson, Kevin Rands and Billy Jackson.

In the re-arranged LIBA Mixed Pairs semi-final, played at Louth, Paul Bark managed to get his revenge on Kevin Rands of Lincoln.

Partnering Judith Moody, they beat Rands and Sheila Plaskitt 22-9 and now face Stamford in the final at Louth on April 22.

On Saturday, the Horncastle LIBA Mixed Team played their penultimate game away at Stamford.

Having only gained promotion last year, they stood 11 points ahead of Louth at the top of Division One.

In a very close match, with neither side gaining more than a 10-shot lead, the club came away with a narrow four-shot victory, winning 12 points to Stamford’s 6.

Horncastle are away to Lincoln on Sunday, where a 14-point win would guarantee the first division title for the first time in the club’s history.

Horncastle recorded 100 shots to Stamford’s 96.

Rink scores: K. Taplin lost 16-21; T. Scholey won 24-19; T. Nunn lost 17-21 J. Scholey lost 16-22; G. Lancaster won 27-13.

Also on Saturday, Mary Johnson, Judith Moody and Olive Wells were securing their place in the LIBA County Ladies’ Triples final with an 18-6 win over a strong Spalding team at Sleaford IBC.

They now face Jill Smith’s trio from Boston in the final at Louth on April 22.

Earlier in the day, Mary lost her singles semi-final to Sue Hoyles from Boston.

The penultimate friendly game of the season was against Spilsby.

Horncastle eventually won 51-49, winning two rinks, losing one and drawing the other.

Rink scores: K. Argent drew 11-11; J. Rapley won 15-12; P. Scholes lost 11-15; T. Wells won 14-11.

Last Thursday Horncastle IBC played host to the final of the Trudy Bates Cup.

This was between Spalding and Lincoln, and the latter won the trophy.