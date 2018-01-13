Horncastle IBC pipped at the post

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club began their 2018 county matches with the Men’s LIBA team competing against a strong Sleaford side.

This was a very close game that swung in Sleaford’s favour over the last two ends of the match.

After the contest came to an end, Sleaford had recorded 104 shots to Horncastle’s 93.

This earned Sleaford a 16-4 victory.

Horncastle lost on three rinks and won on the other two rinks.

Rink scores: G. Lancaster 16-25; C. Stasemare 18-20; T. Nunn 27-13; J. Bontoft 23-19; J. Scholey 9-27.

There were also three games just prior to the Christmas break.

The ladies’ Trudy Bates team played Lincoln at home, winning on two rinks and losing on three.

Lincoln registered 96 shots to Horncastle’s 86 to win 12-4.

Rink scores: P. Scholey 18-23; O. Wells 16-15; M. Johnson 15-24; J. Hoyles 23-15; J. Moody 14-19.

The LIBA Men’s over 60s played Spalding at home and had a resounding win by 50 shots.

They won on three rinks and drew two.

The shots total was 127-67 in Horncastle’s favour as they won 16-2.

Rink scores: S. Bradley 26-13; John Hoyles 15-15; G. Lancaster 21-21; N. Burton 34-15; S. Avison 31-13.

A home friendly was played against Sleaford, which resulted in another win for Horncastle by 103 shots to 68.

The hosts won on two rinks, lost on two and drew the other.

Rink scores: P. Fixter won 28-9; T. Percival drew 19-19; N. Dallas won 29-6; D. Benson lost 14-20; P. Thomas lost 13-14.