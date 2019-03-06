Horncastle IBC host popular Bowls Gala

Horncastle IBC is approaching the end of the indoor bowls season, which means the county matches are coming to a close as clubs concentrate on their inter-club competitions.

However, in the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowls Over 60s Division One, Horncastle played host to a very on-form Lincoln A team.

Horncastle lost by a total of 86 shots to Lincoln’s 112 and by 2 points to 16.

Horncastle won on one rink and lost on four.

Rink scores: J. Bontoft 15-24, D. Ladlow 9-28, N. Rodgers 20-21, N. Burton 24-13, S. Avison 18-26.

The club’s latest friendly game was against the Lincolnshire Bowls England Vice President’s team.

Although Horncastle started off extremely well, the VPs came back and eventually won by five points.

Horncastle scored 100 shots to VP’s 105 shots as Horncastle won on two Rinks and lost on three.

Rink scores: P. Thomas lost 10-24, T. Dixon won 26-20, J. Rapley lost 16-18, P. Fixter won 22-15, K. Argent lost 17-28.

This weekend also saw Horncastle Indoor Bowls club host the ever-popular Bowls Gala in aid of Cancer Research.

The event is organised and run by club members David Turner and George Lancaster.

A total of 20 teams entered the competition and each played a total of four one-hour sessions.

A raffle was held on the day for visitors and competitors with prizes donated by club members, Horncastle businesses and Boston Bowls.

With entry fees and raffle takings the total raised for Cancer Research was £749.

In third place were John Hoyles, Colin Elliott and Brenda Effield with A. Shepherd, B. Kilby and P. Upton second.

The winning team were Keith Taplin, Jayne Taplin and John Scholey.