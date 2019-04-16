Horncastle bowlers move on in national play-offs

It may be close to the end of the indoor bowls season, but life is still busy for Horncastle IBC.

Horncastle will be represented by Tracy Nunn and Keith Jackman in the final 16 of the National Play-Off finals in Newark in the EBF Men’s Pairs.

They ensured their attendance following the area final against Lincoln when they won convincingly by 22 shots to 12.

In the LIBA Men’s Over 60s Division One, Horncastle hosted Sleaford in a close-fought game, the home team winning on three of the five rinks but losing the aggregate by just two shots.

Horncastle scored 110 shots to Sleaford’s 112.

Rink Scores: N. Rodgers 19-18, J. Bontoft 31-12, S. Avison 32-12, D. Ladlow 10-46, N. Burton 18-24.

Horncastle played host to Judith Moody’s Lincolnshire Women’s Indoor Bowling Association Presidents’s Day.

Judith, who is a director of HIBC and captain of the Horncastle’s LIBA Mixed Team, has been president of the LWIBA this year. LWIBA players, club players as well as selectors Olive Wells, Di Wilson-Rogers and Gloria Haney, committee treasure Lesley Holmes, match secretary Jayne Taplin, past president Lyn Clare and vice-president Sue Hoyles came together to join in Judith’s day.

This has been an excellent year under Judith’s presidency with the LWIBA winning the Midlands County Trophy after beating strong opposition from teams such as Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Bedfordshire and Leicestershire.

The day started with a light buffet before the ladies played three seven end games of bowls followed by a celebratory meal. During the day Judith also ran a raffle in aid of LIVES and raised £230 in such a short space of time.

Judith received gifts from the county and the club before handing over the chain of office to Boston’s Sue Hoyles.

Horncastle played Humberside Patrons at home in a friendly.

The away side claimed victory in the last few ends.

Horncastle won on two rinks and lost on three with a shots score of 83 to Horncastle and 91 to Humberside Patrons.

Rink scores: J. Rapley lost 15-25, T. Percival lost 13-15. P. Thomas won 27-12, K. Argent lost 11-24, T. Dixon won 17-15.

Away at Sleaford the side lost 92 shots to 105, winning on two of the five rinks.

Rink scores: J. Rapley lost 16-21, T. Dixon lost 19-20, T. Percival won 18-13, N. Dallas won 18-15, C. Elliott lost 21-36.