Horncastle bowlers are the champions

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club’s LIBA Men’s over 60’s team are the Division Two champions.

They played their final match on March 22, leaving them 12 points ahead of nearest rivals Spalding.

Paul Bark and Judith Moody.

Spalding IBC needed a win to top the division, but finished runners-up after losing 12-6 at Grantham, handing Horncastle the title by six points.

Captain Tom Scholey and his team are now looking forward to life in Division One.

The LIBA Mixed team, captained by Judith Moody, were pipped to the Division One title.

They led Division One by nine points before travelling to face a very strong Lincoln team, taking two of the 18 points available.

Jayne Taplin and Margaret Walmsley.

This meant Louth A claimed the title by five points after a convincing win in their final encounter.

The Men’s LIBA team played their final game of the season at home to Boston.

After a very close start, Horncastle went on to win by 123 shots to 74 to take all 18 points.

Rink scores: J. Scholey 25-16; G. Lancaster 25-17; K. Taplin 18-13; J. Bontoft 31-10; J. Day 24-18.

Horncastle IBC have been very well represented in county and national finals this year.

In the LIBA County finals, held at Louth on Sunday, Olive Wells, Mary Johnson and Judith Moody competed in the final of the Ladies’ Triples.

They were beaten 19-9 by a strong Boston team.

Judith Moody also paired up with Paul Bark on the same day in the LIBA Mixed Pairs, beating Stamford’s C. Ford and M. Dolby 16-13.

The club will also be represented by Jayne Taplin and Margaret Walmsley in the final 16 of the EBF Ladies’ Pairs on Thursday after they claimed the county title.

They will represent Lincolnshire at Newark.